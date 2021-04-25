Bite-Sized Reviews

'Damsel', 'Synchronic': Five brand new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series and movies

SYNCHRONIC



Cult sci-fi directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead offer up a grungy slice of Philip K Dick-inspired dystopian paranoia in this reasonably mind-bending if sometimes slightly silly thriller. Two New Orleans paramedics - played by Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dorman - find themselves slipping down a dark and twisted path when they begin to investigate a new drug that makes its users time travel...