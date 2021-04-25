Lifestyle

Fashion company Richemont confirms death of designer Alber Elbaz from Covid-19

25 April 2021 - 17:09 By Sudip Kar-Gupta and John Revill
Elbaz was born in Morocco and raised in Israel from the age of one. He launched his fashion career in 1985, working in New York with designer Geoffrey Beene.
Elbaz was born in Morocco and raised in Israel from the age of one. He launched his fashion career in 1985, working in New York with designer Geoffrey Beene.
Image: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION)

Luxury fashion company Richemont on Sunday confirmed the death of designer Alber Elbaz, saying the former creative director at French fashion house Lanvin had died from Covid-19.

Among Elbaz's creations were the dress worn by Meryl Streep when she accepted her Oscar for Best Actress in 2012 for The Iron Lady, while other celebrity fans included Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore and Kate Moss, according to Women's Wear Daily.

"It was with shock and enormous sadness that I heard of Alber's sudden passing," said Richemont chairman Johann Rupert, who described Elbaz as a beloved friend.

"Alber had a richly deserved reputation as one of the industry's brightest and most beloved figures. I was always taken by his intelligence, sensitivity, generosity and unbridled creativity," Rupert added.

The designer, who was known for his work at fashion house Lanvin from 2001 to 2015, died on Saturday in Paris, WWD reported. He was 59.

Since 2019 he had been working on a fashion joint venture with Richemont called AZ Factory, a company aimed at producing smart women's fashion by blending traditional craftsmanship with technology.

Elbaz was born in Morocco and raised in Israel from the age of one. He launched his fashion career in 1985, working in New York with designer Geoffrey Beene.

In 1996 he became the design director at Guy Laroche in Paris, before joining Yves Saint Laurent as creative director of its ready-to-wear brand Rive Gauche.

In 2001, he joined Lanvin, where he earned critical and commercial success based on his principle of putting women first.

During his 14-year tenure, Elbaz was credited with reviving the French couture house's fortunes, with modern takes on silk cocktail dresses and colourful, feminine designs.

"It was just about giving ease to women," he said of his dresses with industrial zips and raw edges, two of the hallmarks he established for Lanvin.

Lanvin sales slumped following his departure in 2015 and the brand was eventually bought by China's Fosun.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo described Elbaz's death as a great sadness.

"Alber Elbaz was a talented, generous man, he loved Paris so much. He will be missed," she wrote on Twitter.

Reuters

READ MORE:

#ADressForSindi: Dr Sindi’s fans honour the late radio star with fashion

SA’s Twitter feeds turned into a rainbow on Sunday as women posted snaps of themselves in colourful dresses as a sartorial salute to the late radio ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Loxion Kulca's Wandi Nzimande ‘changed the shape of fashion in SA'

Fashion heavyweights pay tribute to the late co-founder of one of the country's most influential brands.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

French couturier Pierre Cardin, who made his name by selling designer clothes to the masses, and his fortune by being the first to exploit that name ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new pic of son Louis as he turns three Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | US couple plans wedding day at venue that belongs to someone else Lifestyle
  3. How worried should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca, J&J shots? Health & Sex
  4. Proud Mary re-ignites the spark in Rosebank's once bustling restaurant hub Food
  5. WATCH | The royal kids of Cambridge ask Sir David Attenborough the most ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire