On My Radar
Five minutes with 'Getting Late' singer Tyla Seethal
The star's debut music video has been streamed more than a million times on YouTube. We caught up with her to find out what's on her radar
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Tyla Seethal is a newcomer to the South African music scene. The 19-year-old's debut music video, Getting Late, featuring Kooldrink, has been streamed more than a million times on YouTube.
Tyla says she's influenced by old-school RnB, but what she really wants to create is fusion-type music like on Getting Late, which blends RnB with Amapiano...
