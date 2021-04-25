Movie Review

'Judas and the Black Messiah' deserves its multiple Oscar nominations

The real people behind the FBI’s war on the Black Panthers stand out in this provocative and moving film

The story of actors caught on different sides of the web of intrigue and paranoia that characterises the battles between total, consuming ideologies is an old one. The use of spies and collaborators by different powers in these ideological wars is one that resonates throughout 20th-century history from Northern Ireland to Latin America, SA and of course, the bastion of Western democracy, the US.



There, under the watchful, obsessive eye of FBI director J Edgar Hoover, it was standard practice at the height of the Cold War. In particular, Hoover oversaw the FBI's now infamous Cointel programme of counter-intelligence, which used covert, often illegal tactics in the monitoring and agitating of groups he believed posed an imminent threat to the stability of the US...