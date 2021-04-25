Lifestyle

Movie Review

'Judas and the Black Messiah' deserves its multiple Oscar nominations

The real people behind the FBI’s war on the Black Panthers stand out in this provocative and moving film

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
25 April 2021 - 00:01

The story of actors caught on different sides of the web of intrigue and paranoia that characterises the battles between total, consuming ideologies is an old one. The use of spies and collaborators by different powers in these ideological wars is one that resonates throughout 20th-century history from Northern Ireland to Latin America, SA and of course, the bastion of Western democracy, the US.

There, under the watchful, obsessive eye of FBI director J Edgar Hoover, it was standard practice at the height of the Cold War. In particular, Hoover oversaw the FBI's now infamous Cointel programme of counter-intelligence, which used covert, often illegal tactics in the monitoring and agitating of groups he believed posed an imminent threat to the stability of the US...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new pic of son Louis as he turns three Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | US couple plans wedding day at venue that belongs to someone else Lifestyle
  3. How worried should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca, J&J shots? Health & Sex
  4. Maximum flavour, minimum fuss: Four of our best tray bake recipes Food
  5. RECIPE | Rosemary roasted sausage and potato wedge tray bake Food

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire