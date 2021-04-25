Motoring
Nissan Magnite: Meet the new player in crossover SUV market
This new release is intended to give the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Suzuki Vitara Brezza a run for their money
25 April 2021 - 00:00
The local compact crossover genre has gained another player in the form of the Nissan Magnite. The model has its sights set on the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser and identical twin from Suzuki, the Vitara Brezza.
Pricing starts off at R256,999 for the base Acenta, while the top-tier Acenta Plus (with a continuously-variable transmission) costs R305,700...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.