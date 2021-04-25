Motoring

Nissan Magnite: Meet the new player in crossover SUV market

This new release is intended to give the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Suzuki Vitara Brezza a run for their money

The local compact crossover genre has gained another player in the form of the Nissan Magnite. The model has its sights set on the likes of the Toyota Urban Cruiser and identical twin from Suzuki, the Vitara Brezza.



Pricing starts off at R256,999 for the base Acenta, while the top-tier Acenta Plus (with a continuously-variable transmission) costs R305,700...