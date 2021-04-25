Motoring

Now you can own a bulletproof VW Amarok — provide you've got deep pockets

Vehicle armouring company SVI Engineering has developed a package for the Volkswagen Amarok. In 3.0 V6 TDI guise (190kW and 580Nm), that would make it the most powerful armoured double-cab in the land.



According to SVI, the process takes up to 12 weeks to complete and there are two levels of protection to choose from. The B4 grade offers handgun protection, while the B6 offering is purported to stop bullets from assault rifles such as an AK47...