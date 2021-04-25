Motoring
Now you can own a bulletproof VW Amarok — provide you've got deep pockets
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Vehicle armouring company SVI Engineering has developed a package for the Volkswagen Amarok. In 3.0 V6 TDI guise (190kW and 580Nm), that would make it the most powerful armoured double-cab in the land.
According to SVI, the process takes up to 12 weeks to complete and there are two levels of protection to choose from. The B4 grade offers handgun protection, while the B6 offering is purported to stop bullets from assault rifles such as an AK47...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.