Series Review

'Them' neglects to tackle the full horror of racism

Despite strong performances, this anthology horror series relies too heavily on cheap chills

Created by Little Marvin and executive produced by Lena Waithe, Amazon's new anthology horror series, Them, arrives hot on the heels of a spate of works in film and television that aim to use the genre elements of horror to examine the insidious history and lasting effects of racism in the US.



But, while the show may share some similarities in theme and focus with the work of Jordan Peele in Get Out and Us, and the recent HBO series Lovecraft Country, Them errs somewhat in stressing its horror elements at the expense of any thoughtful dissection of the race issue...