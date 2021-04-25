WTF Is Going On?

Working one day a week is optimal for personal happiness, says top varsity

This news is sure to delight the many companies that use tech to track how much time workers spend away from their screens

News from the work front is that one day a week is optimal for personal happiness. The University of Cambridge says it is so.



It has been running an “employment dosage” project premised on the idea that many psychological studies have shown that for “most people in most jobs, paid employment generates higher levels of physical health, mental health and wellbeing than unemployment”...