Motoring

Would bakkie-loving SA embrace the Hyundai Santa Cruz?

Equal parts 'sport' and 'utility', this bold pickup truck would bring something new the local market

Hyundai makes for a dazzling example of how radical brand transformations are possible.



It took decades, of course, as these things do: but today the South Korean automaker has genuine pedigree and is regarded with the same esteem as the most lauded mainstream marques...