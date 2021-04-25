Lifestyle

Astrology

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | April 25 to May 1 2021

What do the stars hold in store for you?

Linda Shaw Columnist
25 April 2021 - 00:03

TAURUS

April 20 to May 20..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new pic of son Louis as he turns three Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | US couple plans wedding day at venue that belongs to someone else Lifestyle
  3. How worried should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca, J&J shots? Health & Sex
  4. Maximum flavour, minimum fuss: Four of our best tray bake recipes Food
  5. RECIPE | Rosemary roasted sausage and potato wedge tray bake Food

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire