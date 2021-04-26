Halala! The world celebrates SA after ‘My Octopus Teacher’ wins Oscar

My Octopus Teacher, the SA Netflix documentary that caught the world’s attention when it was released last year, has taken home the Oscar for Best Documentary.

The documentary was a firm favourite going into the awards after scooping 20 international awards in the lead up to the ceremony.

It tells the story of filmmaker Craig Foster befriending an octopus in a life-changing journey documented on film.

When the announcement was made, jokes and comments from viewers across the world came streaming in.

In SA, a hilarious spoof titled My Kreepy Teacher went viral.