Halala! The world celebrates SA after ‘My Octopus Teacher’ wins Oscar

Jessica Levitt Digital content editor
26 April 2021 - 08:30
'My Octopus Teacher' is bringing home the Oscar for Best Documentary.
Image: Craig Foster

My Octopus Teacher, the SA Netflix documentary that caught the world’s attention when it was released last year, has taken home the Oscar for Best Documentary.

The documentary was a firm favourite going into the awards after scooping 20 international awards in the lead up to the ceremony.

It tells the story of filmmaker Craig Foster befriending an octopus in a life-changing journey documented on film.

When the announcement was made, jokes and comments from viewers across the world came streaming in.

In SA, a hilarious spoof titled My Kreepy Teacher went viral.

After receiving the Oscar nod, Foster said the feedback has been incredible.

“Many of these people have started diving, studying marine sciences or using My Octopus Teacher as a tool in mental health workshops and in discussions around emotional ecology and deep nature connection.

“We wanted to showcase this wonderful ecosystem, the Great African Sea Forest, to the world and we have succeeded.”

Here are some of the reactions from the global community:

