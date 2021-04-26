Halala! The world celebrates SA after ‘My Octopus Teacher’ wins Oscar
My Octopus Teacher, the SA Netflix documentary that caught the world’s attention when it was released last year, has taken home the Oscar for Best Documentary.
The documentary was a firm favourite going into the awards after scooping 20 international awards in the lead up to the ceremony.
It tells the story of filmmaker Craig Foster befriending an octopus in a life-changing journey documented on film.
When the announcement was made, jokes and comments from viewers across the world came streaming in.
In SA, a hilarious spoof titled My Kreepy Teacher went viral.
After receiving the Oscar nod, Foster said the feedback has been incredible.
“Many of these people have started diving, studying marine sciences or using My Octopus Teacher as a tool in mental health workshops and in discussions around emotional ecology and deep nature connection.
“We wanted to showcase this wonderful ecosystem, the Great African Sea Forest, to the world and we have succeeded.”
Here are some of the reactions from the global community:
How do you win an Oscar for a film titled ‘My Octopus Teacher’ and not have the decency to thank the octopus? #Oscars— player/coach (@CMPunk) April 26, 2021
in the sequel to MY OCTOPUS TEACHER he falls in love with an eel, it's called THAT'S A MORAY— Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) April 26, 2021
“My Octopus Teacher” left me inconsolable for a week after watching it. It absolutely shattered me — I’m glad it won— Marcie Bianco (@MarcieBianco) April 26, 2021
Somewhere in the world tonight the “wife” of the #MyOctopusTeacher dude, is eating a big plate of fried calamari. #oscars— Claudia Black (@TheClaudiaBlack) April 26, 2021
Directors of MY OCTOPUS TEACHER: Should we have a song for the end credits?— EM (@someguy283) April 26, 2021
Ringo Starr: pic.twitter.com/wJREastNeJ