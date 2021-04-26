WATCH | The emotional moment SA's ‘My Octopus Teacher’ wins an Oscar

Hot on the heels of their recent win at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards, the SA team behind My Octopus Teacher has bagged another accolade — and this time it is arguably the most prestigious in the entertainment industry.

The local nature film took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed and produced by filmmaker Craig Foster, My Octopus Teacher focuses on the unique friendship Foster developed with a wild octopus while diving in the Great African Sea Forest off the Cape coast.