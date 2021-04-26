Women triumph at 2021’s diversity-packed Oscars

Nomadland, the film about van dwellers in America, won the Best Picture Oscar and two other Academy Awards on a triumphant night for women that also saw a return to Hollywood glamour after a long pandemic shutdown.

In a major upset, Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor trophy for his role as a man battling dementia in The Father. The Oscar had been widely expected to go to the late Chadwick Boseman for his final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

China native Chloé Zhao was named Best Director for Searchlight Pictures’ Nomadland, making her the first Asian woman and only the second woman ever to take home the trophy. Kathryn Bigelow was the first for The Hurt Locker in 2010.

Zhao thanked the nomadic community for “teaching us the power of resilience and hope and reminding us what true kindness looks like”.