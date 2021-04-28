Lifestyle

Brit Awards: Winners to get two trophies, one to give to 'someone they consider worthy'

28 April 2021 - 14:27 By Reuters
The two 2021 Brit award statuettes, one of which is intended to be given away by the winner, are pictured at an unknown location.
The two 2021 Brit award statuettes, one of which is intended to be given away by the winner, are pictured at an unknown location.
Image: BRIT Awards/Handout via Reuters

Winners at next month's BRIT Awards will receive two different trophies, encouraged to share one as a way to embrace the community spirit and kindness seen during Covid-19 lockdowns, organisers of Britain's pop music honours said on Wednesday.

Artists Es Devlin and Yinka Ilori designed the statuettes, which will be handed out in pairs at the May 11 ceremony held at London's O2 arena.

“Each recipient is invited to award the second trophy to someone they consider worthy — it might be recognition — or it might be someone that does something entirely unrelated to music,” Devlin said.

Ilori added that the idea came from the experience of lockdown. “Your neighbour you’ve lived beside for six years and never say hello to suddenly gave you flowers, foods, acts of kindness. I wanted to capture that,” he said.

Devlin and Ilori follow in the footsteps of designer Vivienne Westwood, milliner Philip Treacy and Turner Prize winner Anish Kapoor, who all designed BRIT trophies in the past.

This year, a colourful larger statuette was inspired by Ilori’s Nigerian heritage, while Devlin said the smaller trophy was “engraved with the maze pattern that celebrates the paths many of those working within the creative industries have had to tread to progress through this challenging year”.

Some 4,000 people will attend the BRITs, which organisers have said will be the first major indoor music event with a live audience as Britain emerges from Covid-19 lockdown.

The ceremony will be part of the UK government’s Events Research Programme, looking at whether major events can take place in closed environments without social distancing.

More than half of the audience, 2,500 people, will be key workers with tickets gifted through a ballot.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift make Grammy history as women dominate big prizes

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish took the top prizes at the Grammy Awards on Sunday but Beyonce was the big winner on a history making night marked by ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Megan Thee Stallion wins best new artist at socially-distanced Grammy Awards

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was named best new artist at the Grammy Awards on Sunday in a ceremony aimed at putting the coronavirus pandemic, which ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Grammy Awards postponed to March 14, Recording Academy says

The Grammy Awards ceremony due to take place on Jan. 31 has been rescheduled to March 14 because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, organisers ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed celebs on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. WATCH | The emotional moment SA's ‘My Octopus Teacher’ wins an Oscar Lifestyle
  3. Proud Mary re-ignites the spark in Rosebank's once bustling restaurant hub Food
  4. Painful path to healing for victim of road row Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | US couple plans wedding day at venue that belongs to someone else Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...