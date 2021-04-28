Guess launches new scent for spring: Bella Vita for women

“This fragrance is for the woman who fearlessly takes life into her own hands to create her unique story,” says the Drom perfumer team of Christine Hassan and Valerie Garnuch-Mentzel. “We created Guess Bella Vita as a tribute to all the women out there who love themselves and believe in the power of their femininity.”

The Guess Bella Vita packaging design draws inspiration from the brand’s timeless fashion heritage. The bottle and the carton bear the iconic Guess peony medallion in the centre. Transparent glass reveals the warm, rich colour of the fragrance, while the opulent gold cap adds a precious detail.

Art directed by Guess chief creative officer Paul Marciano, and shot through the lens of photographer Tatiana Gerusova, the campaign captures model Julia Logacheva in an alluring moment. Contrasting the rich gold tones of the Guess Bella Vita bottle against a black-and-white setting, Julia is the centre of attention as she enjoys the notes of Guess Bella Vita lingering on her skin.

Guess Bella Vita eau de parfum for women is available in 30ml, 50ml and 100ml.

Watch the video below: