IN PICS | Prince William, Kate mark 10 years of wedded bliss with sweet snaps

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, marked their 10-year wedding anniversary on Thursday with the release of two sweet images of the loved-up couple.

The adorable images were shared on Instagram under the couple's official account and featured the all-smiling duo looking every bit in love as they did on their wedding day.

In the first image, a radiant Kate can be seen seated next to her dashing prince, who's pictured looking adoringly at his wife.

In the second, the smiling couple are seen standing with their arms around each other.

Both images were taken by celebrity photographer Chris Floyd.