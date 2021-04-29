My Octopus Teacher squad didn't go big after Oscar win, instead they give thanks to African sea forest

The team who worked on Oscar winning documentary My Octopus Teacher did not go big after winning the award, instead they say the ultimate celebration is giving thanks to the “Great African Sea Forest which allowed the story to be told”.

Production assistant Faine Loubser told Sunday Times the journey from telling a story in a kelp forest at the tip of Africa to being taken on by Netflix and now, Oscar glory, has been surreal.

“This has been our mission, to put the Great African Sea Forest on the map and raise its profile to the likes of the Amazon rainforest or Great Barrier Reef.”