Lifestyle

WATCH | Lioness tracks wild dogs 4km away

Jessica Levitt Digital content editor
29 April 2021 - 10:06

A lioness showed off her tracking skills after following the scent of wild dogs 4km away.

Ricardo de Fonseca was on a self-drive near Renosterkoppies in the Kruger National Park when he noticed the lioness tracking the wild dogs.

“I waited in anticipation behind the wild dogs and a couple of minutes later I saw her appear in the distance. I knew I was in for some action,” he told Latest Sightings.

De Fonseca said the dogs were unaware of the lioness.

“Luckily for the wild dogs, she came charging in from quite a distance away which alerted the wild dogs. They all scattered and got away unscathed.”

The lioness eventually gave up and joined her pride.

READ MORE:

White rhino population at KZN nature reserve dehorned

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, supported by conservation NGO Wildlife ACT, dehorned the white rhino population at Spioenkop Nature Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
1 day ago

Baby barn owl chucked away in a bin is recovering at Joburg veterinary hospital

The owl and its siblings were found in a bin after they had taken residence at a local estate.
News
1 week ago

From 236 grams to 5kg - this pangolin was separated from her mother but is thriving against the odds

The pup is strong and happily exploring its natural habitat at 5 months old.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed celebs on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. WATCH | The emotional moment SA's ‘My Octopus Teacher’ wins an Oscar Lifestyle
  3. Why wasn't Prince Philip a king? After all, he married a queen Lifestyle
  4. Miss Universe SA's upmarket fashion label was born out of financial strain The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. WATCH | US couple plans wedding day at venue that belongs to someone else Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...
Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...