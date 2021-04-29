WATCH | Lioness tracks wild dogs 4km away

A lioness showed off her tracking skills after following the scent of wild dogs 4km away.

Ricardo de Fonseca was on a self-drive near Renosterkoppies in the Kruger National Park when he noticed the lioness tracking the wild dogs.

“I waited in anticipation behind the wild dogs and a couple of minutes later I saw her appear in the distance. I knew I was in for some action,” he told Latest Sightings.

De Fonseca said the dogs were unaware of the lioness.

“Luckily for the wild dogs, she came charging in from quite a distance away which alerted the wild dogs. They all scattered and got away unscathed.”

The lioness eventually gave up and joined her pride.