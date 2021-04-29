Willow Smith's the only polyamorous one among her friends but 'has the least sex'
Willow Smith has opened up about her experience of polyamory, revealing she's the only one in that type of relationship among her group of friends but in spite of that has the “least sex”.
The singer and actress revealed this in a Red Table Talk clip shared ahead of the latest episode tackling non-monogamous relationships.
The episode will feature a couple talking about “finding the perfect balance” in that type of relationship.
In the clip, Smith revealed how she was introduced to polyamory and her experience of it.
Polyamory refers to the practice of having an intimate relationship with more than one person with the consent of all partners involved.
“I'll give you an example, let's say you haven't always been the type of person who wants to have sex all the time, but your partner is. Are you going to be the person to say 'just because I don't have these needs, you can't have them either?
Willow is keeping it real at the table this week by opening up about her own polyamorous journey. Hear her story and more Wednesday, 4/28.Posted by Red Table Talk on Wednesday, April 28, 2021
“And so that's kind of one of the reasons I actually was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a non-sexual lens. In my friend group, I'm the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex,” she said.
This is not the first time Smith has spoken out in defence of polyamory, revealing in a 2019 episode on a similar topic that she found monogamy “too restricting”.
“Monogamy I feel ... actually inhibits you from learning those skills of evolving past those feelings of insecurity and just jealousy,” she said.
She added that she was more interested in relationships where the intention is to create “more love, more understanding and more community” rather than those focused on having more sex all the time with whomever.
“That just doesn't sit right with me, that's not aligned with my purpose,” she said at the time.