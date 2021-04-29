Willow Smith's the only polyamorous one among her friends but 'has the least sex'

Willow Smith has opened up about her experience of polyamory, revealing she's the only one in that type of relationship among her group of friends but in spite of that has the “least sex”.

The singer and actress revealed this in a Red Table Talk clip shared ahead of the latest episode tackling non-monogamous relationships.

The episode will feature a couple talking about “finding the perfect balance” in that type of relationship.

In the clip, Smith revealed how she was introduced to polyamory and her experience of it.

Polyamory refers to the practice of having an intimate relationship with more than one person with the consent of all partners involved.

“I'll give you an example, let's say you haven't always been the type of person who wants to have sex all the time, but your partner is. Are you going to be the person to say 'just because I don't have these needs, you can't have them either?