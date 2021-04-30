WATCH | Beyoncé, Siya Kolisi and Tifanny Abreu inspire a world of possibilities in new adidas films

To adidas, “Impossible is Nothing” is a way of seeing the world for what it can be, not as it is. It’s an attitude shared by its community and partners.

But now its long-standing brand attitude has evolved. To introduce its new brand statement, “Seeing Possibilities”, adidas tells the stories of rebellious optimism, rooted in its belief that sports has the power to change lives, through a series of bold films.

Told in the documentary style of home footage, the series of 20 films provides a previously unseen side to some of the most documented individuals in the world, enabled via a powerful narrative delivered by friends or fellow athletes, and animated via resurfaced footage from the archives.

Featuring previously unseen intimate moments, it follows stories in sport and culture, showing how optimism and action has shaped their lives. Exploring the future they imagined for themselves and making it a reality, the series celebrates the trailblazers that have made history on a global stage.

Beyoncé saw the possibilities of inviting all of us to find our voice. To use her platform as a stage to celebrate our differences with all people.