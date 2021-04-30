WATCH | Beyoncé, Siya Kolisi and Tifanny Abreu inspire a world of possibilities in new adidas films
The series of 20 films provide a previously unseen side to some of the most documented people in the world
To adidas, “Impossible is Nothing” is a way of seeing the world for what it can be, not as it is. It’s an attitude shared by its community and partners.
But now its long-standing brand attitude has evolved. To introduce its new brand statement, “Seeing Possibilities”, adidas tells the stories of rebellious optimism, rooted in its belief that sports has the power to change lives, through a series of bold films.
Told in the documentary style of home footage, the series of 20 films provides a previously unseen side to some of the most documented individuals in the world, enabled via a powerful narrative delivered by friends or fellow athletes, and animated via resurfaced footage from the archives.
Featuring previously unseen intimate moments, it follows stories in sport and culture, showing how optimism and action has shaped their lives. Exploring the future they imagined for themselves and making it a reality, the series celebrates the trailblazers that have made history on a global stage.
Beyoncé saw the possibilities of inviting all of us to find our voice. To use her platform as a stage to celebrate our differences with all people.
Siya Kolisi, the first Black captain of the SA rugby team, saw the possibilities to lead his nation to victory at the 2019 World Cup, securing a win that stretched beyond the rugby pitch of Japan and touched the lives and hearts of all South Africans.
Tifanny Abreu, the first trans woman to play in the Brazilian Volleyball Superliga, saw possibilities to return to the court, and inspire us all to embrace our own identities and live out who we are with courage.
Demonstrating how this attitude lives within adidas, several of the films explore innovative design – reimagining how the adizero Adios Pro could be a world-record beating distance shoe ...
or how to help end plastic waste in collaboration with Parley’s CEO Cyrill Gutsch.
Other films in the series include the stories of these stars ...
Egyptian footballer Mo Salah:
Indian sprinter Hima Das:
French footballer Paul Pogba:
Indian actor Ranveer Singh:
Brian Grevy executive board member, global brands, adidas says: “'Impossible is Nothing' is more than a campaign – it’s our attitude. Seeing possibilities with optimism is key to achieving our purpose of changing lives through the power of sport. This attitude is what inspires us every day and is pushing us to build the future.”
This article was paid for by adidas.