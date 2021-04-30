WATCH | 'Enormously grateful' William and Kate share sweet family video to mark 10 years
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, continue to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary, this time with the release of a poignant video of their family.
William and Kate marked 10 years of wedded bliss on Thursday with the release of two new snaps shared on their Instagram page. The two got married on April 29 back in 2011 after getting engaged two years earlier during a romantic trip to Kenya.
The duo have welcomed three children since then - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
On Friday, the two continued sharing precious moments with well-wishers, posting a touching video with their children on their social media pages.
In the clip, William and Kate are seen walking by the beach with their children, while in another frame, William is seen playing with the tots in the garden before Kate is captured walking hand-in-hand with her eldest son, George.
The happy family can then be seen roasting marshmallows around a camp fire before the video ends off with a loved-up William and Kate captured sitting side-by-side as they watch their family.
The video was taken by filmmaker Will Warr.
The moving video, already watched by 5.6 million users, was accompanied by a sweet message from the couple.
“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family,” the duo said.