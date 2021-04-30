WATCH | 'Enormously grateful' William and Kate share sweet family video to mark 10 years

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, continue to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary, this time with the release of a poignant video of their family.

William and Kate marked 10 years of wedded bliss on Thursday with the release of two new snaps shared on their Instagram page. The two got married on April 29 back in 2011 after getting engaged two years earlier during a romantic trip to Kenya.

The duo have welcomed three children since then - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On Friday, the two continued sharing precious moments with well-wishers, posting a touching video with their children on their social media pages.