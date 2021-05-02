WTF Is Going On?

Boris Johnson's playing with fire by texting with an infamous Saudi prince

Given the scary allegations surrounding Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, the British Prime Minister best proceed with caution

The only thing better than reading about former UK Prime Minister David Cameron sitting in a Bedouin tent, sipping on Greensill's tea while shilling for the man, is reading about the wonderfully frank WhatsApp conversations between the country's current Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and MBS.



Who is MBS? Need you ask? Mohammed bin Salman, the 35-year-old crown prince among men, suitcase murderer and foiled Premier League football club-owner. MBS is the MVP of the Saudi royal family - who are collectively worth $1.4-trillion (that's R20-trillion - don't try to envision the zeros; your brain will explode). Suffice it to say that when you're born with that kind of silver spoon firmly attached to your bon vivant palate, you believe yourself to be above the paltry concerns of mere mortals...