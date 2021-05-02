Crashed Ice athlete is taking SA to new heights in low temperatures

Paul Aegerter took up the relatively new extreme sport of Ice Cross Downhill in his 40s. Now he's doing Mzansi proud in global competitions

When Paul Aegerter told his friends and family he was going to pursue a career in the extreme sport of ice cross downhill, they were vocal about the fact that they thought he'd lost his mind. He was 42 years old at the time.



"Everybody was saying, you're crazy! You're going to break all your bones or die," Aegerter recalls with amusement. But the Zurich-born athlete was adamant that his age wasn't going to deter him from immersing himself in competition — in spite of the fact that he is, by his own admission, "closer to retirement than to rookie age"...