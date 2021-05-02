Humour

Moving house is not for sissies

What's worse than the trauma of going through all your old rubbish while packing? Buyers who act like they own the place before you've even moved out

Between 1pm and 8pm on the 29th of June 2010 my family and I were freezing our behinds off at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. We were on Row K, in Block MM on Lower E level and we had entered between Gates 8 and 11 to watch the Round of 16 match between Japan and Paraguay. When we were reminiscing about this day, my 16-year-old reminded us that he was a six-year-old to whom I used to refer as "a midget" back then and that he had been on the field with the players as one of the mascots.



The only reason I know so many details about this day is that we are moving house this week and, while packing, I came across a souvenir folder with Fifa 2010 World Cup tickets...