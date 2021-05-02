Art

New Artfluence Human Rights Festival to interrogate freedom of expression

The discussion panel at the University of KZN event will include '#fuckwhitepeople' artist Dean Hutton and controversial filmmaker Hajooj Kuka

In 2017, a work titled #fuckwhitepeople created in 2016 by artist Dean Hutton was the subject of a lawsuit after it was displayed at an exhibition, The Art of Disruptions, at the Iziko South African National Gallery in Cape Town.



The case was brought to the courts by a fringe political party on charges of hate speech that magistrate Daniel Thulare dismissed...