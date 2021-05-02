Art
New Artfluence Human Rights Festival to interrogate freedom of expression
The discussion panel at the University of KZN event will include '#fuckwhitepeople' artist Dean Hutton and controversial filmmaker Hajooj Kuka
02 May 2021 - 00:00
In 2017, a work titled #fuckwhitepeople created in 2016 by artist Dean Hutton was the subject of a lawsuit after it was displayed at an exhibition, The Art of Disruptions, at the Iziko South African National Gallery in Cape Town.
The case was brought to the courts by a fringe political party on charges of hate speech that magistrate Daniel Thulare dismissed...
