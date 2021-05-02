Lifestyle

New mag Oath gives a face to 'unseen' African photographers

Stephanie Blomkamp says mags have the power to grow culture. So when she learnt there wasn't one devoted to SA and African photography, she started one

Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor
02 May 2021 - 00:00 By

Stephanie Blomkamp's love of photography began at an early age. Her independently created magazine Oath, which launched its second edition in Cape Town last week, arose from her belief that African photographers are underrepresented around the world, and is a testament to the continent's apparent and undiscovered artistic talent.

She tells us more:..

