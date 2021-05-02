Opera's no longer a 'white' thing, it's a language we can all speak, says singer

The local opera scene is rich in diverse talent, but poor in terms of opportunities to perform. So lend our stellar singers your ears

To say that I was unaware of SA's bustling opera scene would be an understatement. As I recently discovered, opera in SA has not only been around for a decades, but we've exported a number of singers who are singing all over the world.



"We have more than 40 singers who're singing internationally, and not just in small [opera] houses but in big theatres. We also have many successful singers in South Africa, " says Marcus Desando...