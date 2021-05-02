Bite-Sized Reviews

'Skemerdans', 'Life in Colour': Five brand new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series and movies

SKEMERDANS



Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner for theatre Amy Jephta takes a solid dive into the world of television drama with this noirish, skillfully executed family drama set in the underbelly of Cape Town. When a self-made rags to riches nightclub owner is murdered, the secrets, family battles and cut-throat economic pressures he was trying to manage are unleashed...