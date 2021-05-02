Opinion

Stand up for the innocent on social media or the predators will win

Mark Barnes reports from the trenches on the battle for the soul of the global online discourse

I spend too much time on my phone. I'm pretty sure I'm not alone in this - I give myself a little pat on the back when my usage report shows a decline on last week's - but it's still too much. Thankfully, I'm not on any of the mainstream social media platforms, but I do tweet, and (if only to keep up) follow some publications — and even that's a handful.



I spend the first 10-15 minutes of every day blocking unwanted tweeters and e-mails — I block everyone I haven't initiated. In the main, this is little more than an irritation, but I'm still not sure why I have to block them, instead of them having to get my permission to make contact? Unwanted marketing calls are no different...