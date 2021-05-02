WATCH | Flippin' amazing Zama Mofokeng breaks records with one hand
Self-trained gymnast breaks own record for one-handed backflips
02 May 2021 - 00:03
Tembisa resident Zama Mofokeng has taken SA to Guinness World Records glory again, this time by doing 36 one-handed backflips in a row, an astonishing feat of gymnastic ability.
Mofokeng was first inscribed in the book in 2017, when he was named the performer of the most consecutive one-handed backflips in world history...
