WATCH | Flippin' amazing Zama Mofokeng breaks records with one hand

Self-trained gymnast breaks own record for one-handed backflips

Tembisa resident Zama Mofokeng has taken SA to Guinness World Records glory again, this time by doing 36 one-handed backflips in a row, an astonishing feat of gymnastic ability.



Mofokeng was first inscribed in the book in 2017, when he was named the performer of the most consecutive one-handed backflips in world history...