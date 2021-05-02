Lifestyle

WATCH | Flippin' amazing Zama Mofokeng breaks records with one hand

Self-trained gymnast breaks own record for one-handed backflips

02 May 2021 - 00:03

Tembisa resident Zama Mofokeng has taken SA to Guinness World Records glory again, this time by doing 36 one-handed backflips in a row, an astonishing feat of gymnastic ability.

Mofokeng was first inscribed in the book in 2017, when he was named the performer of the most consecutive one-handed backflips in world history...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cold-weather cooking: Our three most popular recipes for warming dishes Food
  2. Miss Universe SA's upmarket fashion label was born out of financial strain The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Best and worst dressed celebs on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. My Octopus Teacher squad didn't go big after Oscar win, instead they give ... Lifestyle
  5. Groot Constantia creates a space for local design to shine Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...