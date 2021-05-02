WATCH | Kenton's Singing Baker stuns pizzeria patrons with his opera solos

Mteto Maphoyi has had some lucky breaks and some terrible ones, but nothing will stop him from pursuing his dream of being a professional performer

One of my grandfather's favourite songs was a playful, Italian-flavoured ditty by the great Las Vegas star Louis Prima. It went, "I eat antipasta twice, just because she is so nice, Angelina, waitress at the pizzeria."



The song came back to me with a twist last week when I was eating pizza at a quaint beach restaurant, Pizzarella, in the small Eastern Cape town of Kenton-on-Sea...