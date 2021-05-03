Samsung’s new Galaxy A32 LTE and 5G devices make mid-tier smartphones more accessible

Samsung’s new Galaxy A32 smartphone has introduced an awesome new way to connect — a device set to make people rethink what an affordable device can do.

The Galaxy A32 not only makes cutting-edge innovation accessible to more South Africans, but also brings 5G-capabilities to the Galaxy A range for the first time.

You can now harness the extra speeds offered with 5G, which also makes downloading and viewing a breeze.

Watch the video below: