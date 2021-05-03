Samsung’s new Galaxy A32 LTE and 5G devices make mid-tier smartphones more accessible
Get up to R1,720 when you trade in your Galaxy A31 and up to R1,450 for your Galaxy A30s smartphone
Samsung’s new Galaxy A32 smartphone has introduced an awesome new way to connect — a device set to make people rethink what an affordable device can do.
The Galaxy A32 not only makes cutting-edge innovation accessible to more South Africans, but also brings 5G-capabilities to the Galaxy A range for the first time.
You can now harness the extra speeds offered with 5G, which also makes downloading and viewing a breeze.
Watch the video below:
The incredible, on-trend device is packed with an impressive 2-day¹ battery, multi-lens camera system and offers cinema-like viewing with the Galaxy A32 LTE’s 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display and a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT screen in the Galaxy A32 5G, which adds up to immersive gaming, videos and multitasking in vivid clarity.
The 5,000mAh battery lasts two days on a single charge, meaning you can binge-watch your favourite shows without missing a moment.
Cameras made for the era of ‘live’
The Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone has breathtaking cameras, including a 48MP camera in the A32 5G and a 64MP camera in the A32 LTE. These quad cameras also ensure you 4K UHD Video recording, so you can grab awesome still photos with a tap of a button. It even adds up to 99 customised filters, with colours and styles you like from favourite photos.
Watch the video below:
Innovation that stands out
The Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone looks and feels good, with an elegant soft-edge design that’s comfortable to grip and elevated with a gentle glossy finish on the rear. The devices are available in Awesome Black, Blue and Violet.
And now with the Samsung trade-in programme (trade-in value dependent on the condition of the original phone, terms and conditions apply), you can get up to R1,720 when you trade in your Galaxy A31 and up to R1,450 for your Galaxy A30s smartphone. You can trade in more than 6,000 Samsung and non-Samsung eligible devices, such as laptops, mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets and more.
An additional R500 (terms and conditions apply) will be added to the final trade-in amount of the customer’s pre-owned device during a trade-in. This offer, exclusively available at Samsung stores nationwide and on the Samsung online store, is valid until April 30 2021. For added peace of mind, those who purchase this awesome device can protect it against accidental damage with Samsung Care + for a one-off fee of R99 (terms and conditions apply) for 12 months of protection.
Watch the video below:
1. Estimated against the usage profile of an average/typical user independently assessed by strategy analytics between January 20 2021 to January 31 2021 in the UK with pre-release versions of SM-A325, SM-A326 under default setting using LTE and 5G Sub6 networks (NOT tested under 5G mmWave network). Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged, and many other factors.
This article was paid for by Samsung.