Gates Foundation, $130m mansion: The wealth and philanthropy of Bill and Melinda Gates

Reactions continue pouring in after the shocking news of Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce after more than two decades of marriage.

The couple rocked the philanthropic world on Monday when they announced their decision to split after 27 years of marriage.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the two said in a statement posted on the Twitter account of Bill Gates, who cofounded Microsoft Corp.

“We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” their statement said.

Their daughter Jennifer Gates has also shared a statement on Instagram on the split, saying it's been a “challenging stretch of time for our whole family”.

“I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so. I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me.”