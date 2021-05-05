Britney Spears says recent doccies about her life 'are so hypocritical'

Pop singer Britney Spears spoke out on Tuesday about recent documentaries about her life and career, calling them “hypocritical” because they rehash her personal problems while criticising the media for reporting them the first time.

Walt Disney Co's FX network and The New York Times released Framing Britney Spears in February. The documentary examined the singer's meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicised breakdown.

And this month, the BBC released The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship in Britain. It will debut in the US and Canada starting May 11 via the BBC Select streaming service.

In an Instagram post, Spears did not name either documentary but said “so many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life.” “These documentaries are so hypocritical ... they criticise the media and then do the same thing,” she added.

In March, Spears said she cried for two weeks after watching part of Framing Britney Spears.