Lifestyle

Britney Spears says recent doccies about her life 'are so hypocritical'

05 May 2021 - 07:51 By Reuters
Britney Spears has spoken out on the recent doccies addressing her controversial conservatorship.
Britney Spears has spoken out on the recent doccies addressing her controversial conservatorship.
Image: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Pop singer Britney Spears spoke out on Tuesday about recent documentaries about her life and career, calling them “hypocritical” because they rehash her personal problems while criticising the media for reporting them the first time.

Walt Disney Co's FX network and The New York Times released Framing Britney Spears in February. The documentary examined the singer's meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicised breakdown.

And this month, the BBC released The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship in Britain. It will debut in the US and Canada starting May 11 via the BBC Select streaming service.

In an Instagram post, Spears did not name either documentary but said “so many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life.” “These documentaries are so hypocritical ... they criticise the media and then do the same thing,” she added.

In March, Spears said she cried for two weeks after watching part of Framing Britney Spears.

The BBC said in a statement on Tuesday that its documentary “explores the complexities surrounding conservatorship with care and sensitivity.”

“It does not take sides and features a wide range of contributors,” the statement added.

A New York Times spokesperson declined to comment.

Spears, who shot to fame in 1998 with the hit Baby One More Time, is in a court battle seeking to replace her father as her conservator. He was appointed to the role in 2008 after she was hospitalised for psychiatric treatment.

Her fans have shown their support on social media under the hashtags #We’reSorryBritney and #FreeBritney. Spears is scheduled to speak to a Los Angeles court in June.

In her Instagram post, which included a video of herself dancing, Spears said that “although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends ... I think the world is more interested in the negative.” 

READ MORE:

Britney Spears to 'address US court directly' on her conservatorship

A judge set a June 23 hearing for the singer to speak to the court.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Baby, I’m not here to be perfect, I’m here to be kind, so judge that

Britney Spears says even though she is still maligned by the media, life goes on, no matter how upsetting it can be
World
1 month ago

'I cried for two weeks': Britney Spears breaks her silence on 'Framing Britney'

The 'Baby One More Time' hitmaker has opened up about the doccie more than a month after it was released.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Thembisa gymnast flips his way to Guinness World Record Lifestyle
  2. Samsung’s new Galaxy A32 LTE and 5G devices make mid-tier smartphones more ... Lifestyle
  3. Best and worst dressed celebs on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Caitlyn Jenner says she opposes trans girls in female school sports Lifestyle
  5. Cold-weather cooking: Our three most popular recipes for warming dishes Food

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos