Fans hail Meghan Markle's 'go-to baby shower gift' children's book

05 May 2021 - 14:00
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie.
Image: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has topped the Twitter trends list, as surprised fans celebrate the announcement of her debut children's book, The Bench.

The book is expected to be published on June 8.

It is a tribute to Harry and their son Archie and explores the bond between fathers and sons. The book started out as a poem Meghan wrote for Prince Harry on Father's Day, shortly after their two-year-old son Archie was born.

Meghan collaborated with illustrator Christian Robinson who helped “capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life”. 

Fans are excited at the news, with many calling it the “go-to baby shower gift” of 2021.

The news also caught the attention of Piers Morgan, the British commentator and columnist who tore into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a piece published in the Daily Mail UK.

According to him, it is hypocritical of Markle to write a book about fathers and their children when she has no relationship with her own father, Thomas Markle.

He added the same could be said of Prince Harry, who Morgan claimed “trashed” his father in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. 

His view triggered even more social media reaction as scores defended Markle.

