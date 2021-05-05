Fans hail Meghan Markle's 'go-to baby shower gift' children's book

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has topped the Twitter trends list, as surprised fans celebrate the announcement of her debut children's book, The Bench.

The book is expected to be published on June 8.

It is a tribute to Harry and their son Archie and explores the bond between fathers and sons. The book started out as a poem Meghan wrote for Prince Harry on Father's Day, shortly after their two-year-old son Archie was born.

Meghan collaborated with illustrator Christian Robinson who helped “capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life”.

Fans are excited at the news, with many calling it the “go-to baby shower gift” of 2021.