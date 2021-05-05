Fans hail Meghan Markle's 'go-to baby shower gift' children's book
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has topped the Twitter trends list, as surprised fans celebrate the announcement of her debut children's book, The Bench.
The book is expected to be published on June 8.
It is a tribute to Harry and their son Archie and explores the bond between fathers and sons. The book started out as a poem Meghan wrote for Prince Harry on Father's Day, shortly after their two-year-old son Archie was born.
Meghan collaborated with illustrator Christian Robinson who helped “capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life”.
Fans are excited at the news, with many calling it the “go-to baby shower gift” of 2021.
And of course another finished project from Meghan. No pre announcements on this team! pic.twitter.com/BfoIZ8C9kh— 𝑒𝓂𝓂𝓎 𝓁𝑒𝒷𝑒𝒶𝓊 🦇🌪 (@emmytargaryen) May 4, 2021
Bro. Imagine being married to Meghan Markle.— HRH The Duke of Thomassin™ (@HRHDukeThomas) May 4, 2021
She probably sends the most beautiful texts throughout the day. Probably leaves the sweetest handwritten notes in your pants pockets.
Goodbye 🥺🤧
Meghan's book is going to be my go-to baby shower gift. Everybody getting one, whether they want it or not!— MsHesterPrynne (@miss_hester_p) May 4, 2021
I woke up and The Bench by Meghan Markle is already sold out. Y’all😭 pic.twitter.com/uO38ENqRxP— TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) May 4, 2021
The news also caught the attention of Piers Morgan, the British commentator and columnist who tore into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a piece published in the Daily Mail UK.
According to him, it is hypocritical of Markle to write a book about fathers and their children when she has no relationship with her own father, Thomas Markle.
He added the same could be said of Prince Harry, who Morgan claimed “trashed” his father in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.
His view triggered even more social media reaction as scores defended Markle.
It’s pretty hard to find a reason to hate a woman for writing a book about the love between a father and son but some of you seem to be managing it.— Kate Jarman 💙 (@KateBurkeNHS) May 4, 2021
The Bench looks tender and glorious. Kudos to the feminist, activist talent that is Meghan Markle.
Meghan, THE Duchess of Sussex is going to drive these people crazy. Using that name and being highly successful. You really love to see it. I already pre-ordered two books for my son & nephew.— amelia (her, she) (@justaskbean) May 4, 2021