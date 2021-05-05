Kevin Spacey's accuser 'must stand behind charges publicly', says judge

A man who said he was sexually assaulted at age 14 by the actor Kevin Spacey in the 1980s must identify himself if he is to continue his $40 million civil lawsuit against the Oscar winner, a federal judge ruled.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said on Monday that Spacey's fame “magnified” the public's legitimate interest in knowing the identity of the plaintiff, known as “C.D.”

The Manhattan judge also said it would also unfairly burden the 61-year-old Spacey by forcing him to defend against an unknown accuser.

C.D. “makes serious charges and, as a result, has put his credibility in issue,” Kaplan wrote. “Fairness requires that he be prepared to stand behind his charges publicly.”

Kaplan gave the plaintiff 10 days to amend his complaint and include his name.

Lawyers for C.D. and Spacey did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.