Siya Kolisi uses his spotlight to speak about inspiring women in sport

These athletes, content creators and artists have created a series of videos and activations to remind us that "impossible" is just a frame of mind, that an attitude of perseverance exists in all of us.

“Impossible Is Nothing is a way of seeing the world for what it can be, not as it is,” says Kate Woods, adidas SA senior brand director.

"In the local context, no-one represents the life-changing potential of sport better than Siya Kolisi, who we’re incredibly proud to partner with, both on and off the field. Not only changing his own life through his sporting achievements, Kolisi uses his platform to inspire a nation – and a generation – to see possibilities with optimism."

The "Impossible Is Nothing" content series comprises 20 films that provide a previously unseen side to these personalities, enabled via a powerful narrative delivered by friends or fellow athletes, and animated via resurfaced footage from the archives.

Kolisi’s short film, which was narrated by SA music artist Dee Koala, is featured alongside Beyoncé, Indian actor Ranveer Singh, Egyptian footballer Mo Salah, Indian sprinter Hima Das, French footballer Paul Pogba and Parley For The Oceans’ Cyrill Gutsch.