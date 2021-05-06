Lifestyle

Royal family leads birthday tributes as Archie turns two

The royal tot will most likely celebrate his birthday in the US with his parents

06 May 2021 - 12:24 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
The royal family has wished Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a happy second birthday.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

The royal family has joined in wishing Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie a happy second birthday. 

Leading tributes was his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who shared a sweet message for the tot on the royal family's social media pages.

She posted an image of Archie with his parents shortly after his birth alongside a short birthday message.

This was echoed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, who posted an image of the family at Archie's christening back in 2018 alongside their birthday message.

Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker-Bowles meanwhile posted a poignant black and white image of the prince, the Duke of Sussex and Archie also at the christening.

The royals haven't physically seen Archie in 18 months — before his parents left the UK for Canada. Despite this, some members have seen him since then, with Prince Harry revealing that his grandparents had seen him virtually and had even sent him presents since the move to the US. 

Archie will most likely celebrate his birthday in the US, where he's currently based with his parents since the family moved there early last year.

It remains unclear how the family will mark the day. Last year his parents released an adorable video of the child sitting on his mom's lap while she read to him. This year, Meghan revealed that Archie and Harry were the inspiration for a new children's book she wrote that will be published next month.

The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story,” she said in a statement.

Archie will soon be joined by a little sister, who's expected to arrive in the coming months. 

