Royal family leads birthday tributes as Archie turns two

The royals haven't physically seen Archie in 18 months — before his parents left the UK for Canada. Despite this, some members have seen him since then, with Prince Harry revealing that his grandparents had seen him virtually and had even sent him presents since the move to the US.

Archie will most likely celebrate his birthday in the US, where he's currently based with his parents since the family moved there early last year.

It remains unclear how the family will mark the day. Last year his parents released an adorable video of the child sitting on his mom's lap while she read to him. This year, Meghan revealed that Archie and Harry were the inspiration for a new children's book she wrote that will be published next month.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story,” she said in a statement.

Archie will soon be joined by a little sister, who's expected to arrive in the coming months.

Here are more birthday wishes for the two-year-old: