WATCH | Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make YouTube debut with playful video
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, have officially joined YouTube — and the internet is loving them, with the platform even “rolling out the red carpet” for the duo.
The royal couple announced the news with a cute video showing the duo carrying out various engagements and an adorable exchange between the two at the beginning and end of the clip.
In one lighthearted moment, the prince can be seen jokingly telling his wife to “be careful” of what she says as “these guys are filming that”, to which Kate quips “I know”.
In another snippet, the duchess is seen correcting her husband's pronunciation, telling him he doesn't need to “roll the Rs”.
“Do I not need to roll it?” a puzzled William asks, to which his wife answers “no”.
It remains unclear what content the duo will share on the platform at this stage.
The 25-second clip has already garnered more than 800,000 views and 184,000 subscribers.
The duo already have accounts on Twitter and Instagram, under the Kensington Royal and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pages respectively, and shared the exciting news on both platforms, to royal fans' delight.
The couple's YouTube video is the latest in a series of never-before-seen videos and images of the duo's playful side. Last week, the couple released a sweet video showing life at home with their three children to mark their 10-year anniversary.
The clip featured playful and tender moments between the two as well as with their children George, Charlotte and Louis.