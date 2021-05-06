WATCH | Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make YouTube debut with playful video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, have officially joined YouTube — and the internet is loving them, with the platform even “rolling out the red carpet” for the duo.

The royal couple announced the news with a cute video showing the duo carrying out various engagements and an adorable exchange between the two at the beginning and end of the clip.

In one lighthearted moment, the prince can be seen jokingly telling his wife to “be careful” of what she says as “these guys are filming that”, to which Kate quips “I know”.

In another snippet, the duchess is seen correcting her husband's pronunciation, telling him he doesn't need to “roll the Rs”.