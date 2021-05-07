All In: Teaching women to use poker skills in the boardroom

When Marilyn Caton started her MBA studies, she never imagined learning to bluff her way to big pots at the poker table.

Yet that is exactly what the second-year student at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management has been studying every week.

In a free pilot programme offered with the educational site Poker Powher, Caton and 98 other female students have been learning from university faculty about negotiation, decision-making and emotional intelligence.

They test those strategies with a few hands of Texas Hold 'Em, a popular poker variant. The aim is not to clean up at the annual World Series of Poker, but to apply these skills in corporate environments.

After all, what is a boardroom but a place where power players read each other and make high-stakes decisions with the best available information at the time?

“These skills are hugely applicable,” said Caton. .“A lot of these soft skills like negotiation, leadership, and advocating for yourself, you can put into play in the office on Day One.”