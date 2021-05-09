Lifestyle

Series Review

'A Confession' is a refreshing take a determined cop's search for justice

Based on the true story of a police detective who sacrificed his career to catch a serial killer, this six-part series eschews cheap thrills in favour of substance

09 May 2021 - 00:00 By Sunday Times

This six-part crime drama is based on the true story of how police detective Steve Fulcher breached protocol and sacrificed his career to catch a serial killer in 2011, following his investigation into the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O'Callaghan. It's a refreshingly different take on the traditional tale of manly heroism it could easily have been.

Martin Freeman stars as Fulcher in a performance that's initially difficult to take seriously but soon becomes grimly convincing. The script, by Jared Pope, focuses on the victims, in particular the women whose lives were horribly shattered by the revelations of Fulcher's investigation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It's Oppenheimer prices at celeb chef Jan Hendrick's new Kalahari eatery Food
  2. Celeb chef Fatima Sydow's recipes to mark the end of Ramadan Food
  3. WATCH | Tembisa gymnast flips his way to Guinness World Records glory Lifestyle
  4. Win one of five Guess Bella Vita fragrances with a matching backpack for ... Lifestyle
  5. Masasa Mbangeni uses her gift to shed light on human trafficking in ‘Mzali Wami’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody