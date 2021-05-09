Series Review

'A Confession' is a refreshing take a determined cop's search for justice

Based on the true story of a police detective who sacrificed his career to catch a serial killer, this six-part series eschews cheap thrills in favour of substance

This six-part crime drama is based on the true story of how police detective Steve Fulcher breached protocol and sacrificed his career to catch a serial killer in 2011, following his investigation into the disappearance of 22-year-old Sian O'Callaghan. It's a refreshingly different take on the traditional tale of manly heroism it could easily have been.



Martin Freeman stars as Fulcher in a performance that's initially difficult to take seriously but soon becomes grimly convincing. The script, by Jared Pope, focuses on the victims, in particular the women whose lives were horribly shattered by the revelations of Fulcher's investigation...