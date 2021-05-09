Mama and me: Let's celebrate the mom in all of us this Mother's Day
Motherly love —whether it comes from your parent or yourself — is a potent and important force that’s worth celebrating, writes Atlehang Ramathesele
09 May 2021 - 00:00
If you have spent any time on social media today, chances are you've seen a flurry of heart-warming Mother's Day tributes.
Depending on your generation, this could be anything from a slide show of sweet messages on WhatsApp groups to a blur of clumsily choreographed limbs in a cute TikTok dance — but ultimately love is in the air, and it's palpable...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.