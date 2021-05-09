SA's Miss Universe hopeful Natasha Joubert is no fake 'powder puff poppie'

Margaret Gardiner, the first South African to win the Miss Universe title, chats to the beauty queen who could bring home the crown next

"I looked at my Miss South Africa title as a series of small wins: I grew emotionally, psychologically and had the opportunity to mourn my father, so there was no losing," says 23-year-old Natasha Joubert of her title as second runner-up to Shudufhadzo Musida in the Miss SA pageant last year.



The youngest of three children is an "old-fashioned" beauty who'll be representing Mzansi at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant. She's gorgeous, but if you think you're getting a powder puff poppie, think again...