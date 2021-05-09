Opinion

Should Mother’s Day be discontinued?

Almost from the moment it was inaugurated, the holiday has divided opinion on how, and whether, to mark it, writes Paula Andropoulos

According to Mother's Day lore, in 1908 an American woman named Anna Jarvis petitioned the press and various politicians to institute an annual holiday that would give children an opportunity to honour and remember their mothers.



Jarvis is said to have been inspired by her own mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, a Sunday School teacher who - literally - prayed that "someone, sometime, will found a memorial mother's day commemorating her for the matchless service she renders to humanity in every field of life"...