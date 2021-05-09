Bite-Sized Reviews

'The Mosquito Coast', 'The Vow': Five brand new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series and movies

THE MOSQUITO COAST



Justin Theroux stars in this series adaptation of the bestselling novel by his uncle Paul. Early indications are that in spite of its fine cast, there's a little too much going on and some unfortunate cultural tone deafness that does no favours to either the series or its source material. Whether or not it will, like the family at its centre, manage to save itself remains to be seen, with the first three episodes now available and new episodes added every Friday. ..