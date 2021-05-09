Three SA momfluencers to be mesmerised by on Instagram

These local mamas have an army of loyal followers on social media

Momfluencers — they're a thing. Tupperware parties have evolved into the mommy blogger network and now the momfluencer trend, a multibillion-rand industry that sells anything and everything to do with a mommy-endorsed lifestyle.



According to Klein on the Zine website, momfluencers play a different role in the culture to that of conventional influencers. All are tasked with pushing products, but momfluencers sell something more profound: a complete, idealistic fantasy...