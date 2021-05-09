WTF Is Going On?

Western Man's sperm is on a go-slow

All men are taking a hit to their testosterone — and free-floating plastics are to blame

It's crunch time for Western Man. I don't say this lightly, or with reference to the fact that this particular breed of human is now considered terminally uncool after a sustained run-in with the dual forces of "woke" and "me too". I'm referring to the very real fact that Western Man is shooting blanks. His reproductive army has laid down its arms, vacated the building, and withdrawn from the field of fire. Like the US, his soldiers have left Afghanistan.



The sperm count of Western Man is on a steady decline. At a rate of 1.4% per year since 1973. The go-slow is real. The most recent study published in the Human Reproduction Update journal, in 2017, drew on 185 studies and the outcome was disappointing to say the least. It concluded that by 2011 the Western male was producing 59% fewer players for the A-team than he was fielding on average in 1973. Basically, Western Man's granddad was twice as fertile. And this was the prognosis 10 years ago. So you can just extrapolate. But perhaps you shouldn't...