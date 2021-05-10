WATCH | Meghan Markle says women should be prioritised in global Covid-19 recovery

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has urged that women “who have been disproportionately affected” by the Covid-19 pandemic should be prioritised in the global recovery.

Markle, who was speaking at the Global Citizen VAX concert at the weekend, claimed the pandemic has had a worse impact on women of colour.

“As campaign chairs of VaxLive, my husband and I believe it is critical our recovery prioritises the health, safety and success of everyone, particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic,” said Markle.