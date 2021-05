WATCH | Meghan Markle says women should be prioritised in global Covid-19 recovery

This is not the first time Markle has spoken out about the importance of vaccines and equal distribution.

Earlier this month, when her son Archie turned two, she and Prince Harry asked fans for donations to help bring vaccines to some of the most poverty-stricken countries in the world.

“We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. With that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can, if you have the means to do so, to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places,” the couple wrote on the Archewell Foundation website.

“For a donation of just $5 [R70], you can cover the cost of a dose for someone in need. And because we were able to secure matching support from a number of organisations, that $5 you give will automatically turn into $20 [R280], covering the cost of four doses. Every single dollar counts. Not only will it help save lives but it will help save families and communities.”