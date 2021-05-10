WATCH | Meghan Markle says women should be prioritised in global Covid-19 recovery
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has urged that women “who have been disproportionately affected” by the Covid-19 pandemic should be prioritised in the global recovery.
Markle, who was speaking at the Global Citizen VAX concert at the weekend, claimed the pandemic has had a worse impact on women of colour.
“As campaign chairs of VaxLive, my husband and I believe it is critical our recovery prioritises the health, safety and success of everyone, particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic,” said Markle.
According to Markle, women of colour have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out during the pandemic, and the only way the world can rebuild is if vaccines are fairly distributed across the world.
“If we work together to bring vaccines to every country and continent, insist that vaccines are equitably distributed and fairly priced, and ensure governments around the world are donating their additional vaccines to countries in need, then we can begin to fully rebuild,” she said
“Not only to restore us to where we were before, but to go further, and rapidly advance the conditions, opportunity and mobility for women everywhere.”
Watch the video below (skip to 1:37:03 to hear Markle’s message):
This is not the first time Markle has spoken out about the importance of vaccines and equal distribution.
Earlier this month, when her son Archie turned two, she and Prince Harry asked fans for donations to help bring vaccines to some of the most poverty-stricken countries in the world.
“We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. With that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can, if you have the means to do so, to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places,” the couple wrote on the Archewell Foundation website.
“For a donation of just $5 [R70], you can cover the cost of a dose for someone in need. And because we were able to secure matching support from a number of organisations, that $5 you give will automatically turn into $20 [R280], covering the cost of four doses. Every single dollar counts. Not only will it help save lives but it will help save families and communities.”