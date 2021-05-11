Data shows one AstraZeneca vaccine dose lowers Covid death risk by 80%

Data from the rollout of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine shows one dose of the shot results in 80% less risk of death from the disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Monday.

In its new analysis it also said protection against death from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rises from about 80% after one dose to 97% after two doses.

PHE said the study was the first on protection against mortality from the AstraZeneca vaccine based on data from a real world setting.

The study looked at new symptomatic cases of Covid-19 between December 2020 and April 2021 and people who died within 28 days of their positive test by vaccination status.

People who had a single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine were 55% protected against death, with a figure of 44% protection for a single dose of Pfizer, compared to unvaccinated people.