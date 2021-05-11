Lady Gaga joins Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey for mental health TV series

Prince Harry and US chat show queen Oprah Winfrey will premiere their television documentary series on mental health issues later this month, with singer Lady Gaga and actress Glenn Close among those contributing.

The Me You Can’t See series, co-created and produced by Harry and Winfrey, will feature stories from high-profile guests and others across the world about mental health and emotional wellbeing issues, Apple TV+, the streaming service which will air the programmes from May 21, said on Monday.

Winfrey said the series aimed to spark a global conversation, and replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom and compassion. Among those participating will also be basketball players DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs and Langston Galloway from the Phoenix Suns, Apple said.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels - and is - very personal,” Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, said in a statement.