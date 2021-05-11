Lifestyle

Lady Gaga joins Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey for mental health TV series

'The Me You Can’t See' will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 21

11 May 2021 - 09:42 By Reuters
Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, pictured here, have launched a mental health series that will premiere later this month on Apple TV+.
Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, pictured here, have launched a mental health series that will premiere later this month on Apple TV+.
Image: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Prince Harry and US chat show queen Oprah Winfrey will premiere their television documentary series on mental health issues later this month, with singer Lady Gaga and actress Glenn Close among those contributing.

The Me You Can’t See series, co-created and produced by Harry and Winfrey, will feature stories from high-profile guests and others across the world about mental health and emotional wellbeing issues, Apple TV+, the streaming service which will air the programmes from May 21, said on Monday.

Winfrey said the series aimed to spark a global conversation, and replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom and compassion. Among those participating will also be basketball players DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs and Langston Galloway from the Phoenix Suns, Apple said.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels - and is - very personal,” Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, said in a statement.

Prince Harry lands a new job at mental health firm BetterUp

This comes after the duke and his wife Meghan made a final split and said they would not return as working members of the royal family.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

“Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

The prince, the sixth-in-line to the throne, has publicly spoken of his own mental health battles and dealing with the grief of the death of his mother Princess Diana who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when he was just 12.

In March, he was named first chief impact officer of BetterUp Inc, a service that provides employee coaching and mental health assistance.

The TV series is one of the first ventures by Harry since he and his wife Meghan stepped down from official royal duties and moved to California to forge new independent careers. The couple have also signed deals to deliver programming for Netflix and to produce and host podcasts for Spotify.

It also comes after the couple's explosive TV interview with Winfrey two months ago, which included Meghan accusing one unnamed royal of making a racist say about their son Archie before he was born and plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis in decades.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'He likes to be called Harry': Prince's new boss at BetterUp

Prince Harry's new boss at San Francisco-based mental health start-up BetterUp said on Wednesday that the new British royal hire would be known in ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Prince Harry lands a new job at mental health firm BetterUp

This comes after the duke and his wife Meghan made a final split and said they would not return as working members of the royal family.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Malice in wonderland: How tabloids gave duchess Meghan the royal blues

The writer wonders what ‘the bombshell interview’ might mean for the future of racism, sexism, the tabloids and the British monarchy.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zozi Tunzi talks life lessons post Miss Universe: 'It wasn't tokenism, I ... Lifestyle
  2. It's Oppenheimer prices at celeb chef Jan Hendrick's new Kalahari eatery Food
  3. Celeb chef Fatima Sydow's recipes to mark the end of Ramadan Food
  4. 10 ocean adventures fans of ‘My Octopus Teacher’ can enjoy in SA Travel
  5. 3 fantastic dishes to make for your family's Eid feast Food

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody